After run-in with Jangam Babas, cops booked for hurting religious sentiments

Amid reports of Punjab Police personnel allegedly misbehaving with Jangam Babas during an anti-begging drive, at least 8 unidentified cops were on Sunday booked for hurting the sentiments of the Hindus following intervention by community leaders. Jangam Babas are wandering monks who are worshippers of Lord Shiva.

The incident involving police personnel happened Saturday near Patel Chowk, while the latter were begging door-to-door in their traditional manner by singing religious hymns in praise of Lord Shiva. The Jangam Babas alleged that police made them take off their robes, including their turbans, and asked them to leave Punjab failing which they will be “put behind bars” for three years.

After the incident, the Babas met Kishan Lal Sharma, the state chief of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Smriti Manch and Ashok Sareen Hicky, a BJP leader, who contacted the Jalandhar Police Commissioner, Praveen Sinha, who assured action against those responsible and deputed Rajinder Singh, DCP to mediate and resolve the issue.

A delegation of Jangam Babas met Rajinder Singh Sunday morning at his office, after which Sinha ordered for lodging of an FIR under relevant sections against the errant policemen. Thereafter, the Jangam Babas went to the office of Jalandhar Police Commissioner raising slogans against police, following which heavy force was deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

ASI Charan Singh, Investigating Officer, when contacted, said that FIR No. 11 dated 28.01.2018 has been lodged against around eight cops, , under Section 341 (wrongful restraint), 298 (hurting religious sentiments) and 506 (criminal intimidation), of the IPC in Police Division No. 2, Jalandhar Police Commissionerate. Process of identifying the culprits was underway, he said.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App