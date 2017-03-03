Activist writes to Badnore on liquor vends along highways

ACTIVIST HARMAN Singh Sidhu who filed a petition seeking removal of liquor vends from the National and State Highways in the Supreme Court gave a representation to UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore saying that the UT was trying to dodge the implications of the order by de-notifying the state highways in Chandigarh to prevent closure of their liquor vends. “It is highly disturbing to know that my own hometown, Chandigarh, has taken a lead and constituted a committee to de-notify the State Highways to dodge the implications of the historic order. The sole aim is to ensure liquor vends stay along the State Highways,” stated the representation.

He added, “Officials of 29 states and six Union Territories are eagerly watching the steps being taken by Chandigarh on this issue. They would follow us and de-notify highways. This would adversely affect the vision of Prime Minister of India to reduce deaths and injuries on Indian roads by 50 per cent. I also wonder this is how we are going to make a smart city by demolishing roundabouts, building flyovers and offering free availability of liquor around the city leading to increase in the number of road crashes.”

Sidhu has requested the administrator to look into the matter.

The committee formed by the UT Administration to look into the matter has proposed that the roads which are called state highways might be called major district roads. Liquor vends at only one stretch from Vikas Nagar that is the National Highway are likely to face closure if this proposal is approved.

The Supreme Court had passed the order in December 2016 stating that liquor vends falling within 500 metres from the state and national highways would have to be closed from April 1, 2017.

Besides the vends, the bar licence of restaurants, bars and hotels on these roads would also not be renewed. The order of the Supreme Court has left the Department of Excise and Taxation in a fix as the administration has already notified a majority of the roads as state highways in the city and a majority of the liquor vends would have faced closure.

The administration had issued a notification in 2006 declaring all V1 (fast roads connecting Chandigarh to other towns), V2 (arterial roads) and V3 roads (fast vehicular sector-dividing roads) state highways.