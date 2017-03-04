Abetment to suicide case: Former cop yet to be arrested, farmers stage road blockade

Farmers at the protest in Moga on Friday. Express Farmers at the protest in Moga on Friday. Express

NEARLY TWO months after booking a former policeman in an FIR for alleged abetment to suicide, the Moga police is yet arrest him. Protesting against “police inaction,” several farmers unions and farm laborer unions protested in front of Ajitwal police station of Moga and later blocked traffic for almost two hours at Ludhiana- Moga road near Ajitwal Friday. The Ajitwal police had on January 8 this year booked Kewal Singh, an ex-head constable in the Punjab police, for allegedly abetting the suicide of Jaswinder Singh (40). An FIR under section 306 was registered based on the statement of Jaspreet Kaur, wife of the deceased. Jaspreet Kaur told the police that her husband was illiterate. He used to live in Kokri Phullan village of Moga with her brother Gursewak Singh, after the death of her parents.

As per details of FIR, Kewal Singh allegedly urged Jaswinder Singh to open a jack manufacturing factory promising him easy money and profits in 2012.

Jaswinder used to work as a small-time mechanic and agreed to this. In the name of investment for factory, Kewal allegedly sold off three kilas of land as well as Jaswinder’s house, for Rs 63 lakh.

Kewal again demanded more investment funds from Jaswinder and took loan of Rs 17 lakh mortgaging land in name of Gursewak Singh, brother in law of deceased.

Later he again took loan of Rs 15 lakh mortgaging two marla land owned by Jaspreet Kaur.

He promised the couple that soon factory setup at Zira (district Ferozepur) will start yielding profits and he will give them Rs 25,000 per month as salary. He also promised to repay all loans.

However in June 2016, he claimed that factory was incurring loss of Rs 60 lakh. He also refused to give any share or salary to Jaswinder Singh.

On January 8, Jaswinder Singh consumed poison at Kokri Phullan. He died after reaching hospital and was murmuring the name of Kewal Singh on the way to hospital, as per his wife.

Sukhdev Singh Khokri Kalan, general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) said, “Moga police officials had assured us that this former cop will be arrested by February 15 and asked us to give time. They again asked for ten more days till February 25. The police even detained our protesters during our four days of sit-in dharna a few days ago. Now, it is six days more since February 25 but they have failed to act.”

Jaswant Singh, SHO, Ajitwal police station, said, “The suspect was a former head constable who left his job in 2013. Farmers are having misconception that we are not arresting him deliberately.”