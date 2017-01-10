AAP stages protest against Sukhvilas Resort

Kanwar Sandhu said residents of the villages around Badals resort in village Palanpur were forced to sell their land by the revenue authorities working under political influence. Kanwar Sandhu said residents of the villages around Badals resort in village Palanpur were forced to sell their land by the revenue authorities working under political influence.

THE PUNJAB police today did not allow a group of AAP volunteers to gherao Sukhvilas Resort in Palanpur forest area. The AAP workers, however, sat on a dharna on the road where police had laid barricades. AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Kanwar Sandhu, Jassi Jasraj and Dinesh Chaddha led the protest dharna and march by AAP workers. The AAP volunteers raised slogans against the Badal family and demanded a probe into the sources of money spent on constructing the resort.

Kanwar Sandhu AAP dialogue committee chairman while addressing the dharna said that the resort constructed by Sukhbir Badal was in fact a ‘Lutt Mehal’ made with the money looted from people of Punjab. He said that while state has been facing economic crunch due to financial mismanagement, the Badal family had multiplied their wealth and left the poor people in lurch. “AAP government would confiscate the Lutt Vilas resort, he declared.

Kanwar Sandhu, who is also AAP candidate from Kharar, said residents of the villages around Badals resort in village Palanpur were forced to sell their land by the revenue authorities working under political influence. He said that Rs 29 crore from public exchequer was misused to construct a road that leads to resort. Sukhbir Badal had also made the layout of roads in Mohali so as to make direct access from the Mohali airport to his resort.