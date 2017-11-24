AAP seeks action against builder for attacking party leader Jasraj

A day after the alleged attack on Aam Aadmi Party leader Jassi Jasraj, senior AAP leaders, led by Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu, held a meeting on Thursday. It took serious note of the murderous attack on Jasraj and resolved to bring the culprits to justice. Kharar police have started investigation.

At an emergency meeting called on Thursday at the Kharar office of the party, Jasraj explained how he was attacked by builder Radhe Soni, who owes allegiance to the ruling party, so that he did not follow up on the case of fraud and forgery registered against Soni. Jasraj said Soni had fraudulently acquired a chunk of Shamlat land belonging to his family in Kharar and even built flats there.

“The police were not arresting him despite his anticipatory bail having been rejected by the Sessions Court, Mohali, and registration of an FIR more than one-and-a-half months ago. At least half-a-dozen inquiries into the issue have indicted Soni. It is jungle rule,” said Jasraj.

Sandhu rued the fact that since the police were dragging their feet in taking action on the case of cheating, the culprits had dared to attack Jasraj. He was waylaid while returning from a friend’s house on his car. In the attack, the rear windshield of Jassi’s car was shattered as he managed to speed away.

The MLA spoke to the DSP concerned to inquire about the action taken. He said in case the police did not take appropriate legal action against the builder by the weekend, he would be meeting the SSP and DGP in this connection. Sandhu said he would also take up the matter of Jasraj’s harassment and other party volunteers with AAP state president Bhagwant Mann and leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

“We will also raise it in the Vidhan Sabha,” he added. Jasraj claimed that Soni was using two phone numbers and when contacted, one was switched off. Kharar DSP Deep Kamal said they had received a complaint from Jasraj and were verifying the facts. He added that appropriate action would be taken against the culprits.

