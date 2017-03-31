A la UP, ‘anti-goonda’ cops patrol girls’ schools, colleges in Jagraon

FOLLOWING IN the footsteps of the anti-Romeo squad of Uttar Pradesh, Ludhiana rural police have formed the anti-goonda staff to keep vigil outside girls’ colleges and schools in Jagraon.

This team, constituted by Ludhiana (Rural) SSP, is making youths do sit-ups outside girls’ colleges and schools, making them pull their ears and make a promise to the girls that they would not stand in groups ever again.

Headed by sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh, the team patrols not only outside schools and colleges but also at bus stands, markets and roundabouts in Jagraon and wherever two or more youths are found standing in a group, they are asked to produce documents of their vehicles. Later, if they fail to explain why they were standing there, they are made to do at least 50 sit-ups and touch their ears.

Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh, who is heading the team, said, “We have our own sixth sense to judge that boys standing at a spot are standing for some reason or just to create problems for the girls. Whenever we find some eve-teasers, they are made to do sit-ups so that they realise their mistake. They are let off with a warning only if the girl asks us to do so. We also give our numbers to the girls to contact us if the boys come again to harass them. Making them do sit-ups and touching ears is to make them feel ashamed.”

Asked why legal action is not taken against eve-teasers or FIR not registered, the SI said, “It all depends on the girls. If they ask us to take the boy to the police station, we do so. Otherwise, they are left with a first warning and sit-ups. They also say sorry to the girls and promise not to stand outside their school/college again.”

On how eve-teasers who are made to do sit-ups are identified, he said, “We check documents of their vehicles and if they are incomplete, it is one indication that they are antisocial elements. Then their purpose of standing there is inquired. If they get confused or fumble while answering, it means they were roaming unnecessarily just to harass the girls.”

The SI added, “They are aawaragards. We can identify them at one glance. They have no other work than staring at the girls. We have also started patrolling bus stands and stops where girls board bus.”

On Thursday, around 10 youths were made to do sit-ups on Baba Nand Singh Ji Marg of Jagraon by the anti-goonda staff.

Jagraon DSP Rachhpal Singh said, “This special team has been constituted by SSP sir and its motive is to make commuting easier for girls. We will register FIR against eve-teasers if a girl wants to.” Asked about sit-ups being given as punishment, he said, “It is just to make youths realise that what they did was wrong. But, I will get it checked under what circumstances it was done.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now