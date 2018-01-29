A day later, police identifies body found in Industrial Area Phase VII

Police, however, failed to get any clue about the culprits who had allegedly killed the man. (Representational image) Police, however, failed to get any clue about the culprits who had allegedly killed the man. (Representational image)

A day after a man’s body was recovered from a plot in Industrial Area Phase VII, police on Sunday identified the deceased. Police, however, failed to get any clue about the culprits who had allegedly killed the man.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, the in-charge of Industrial Area police post, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bakshish Singh said that the deceased has been identified as Tappan Acharya. He added that Acharya was living in Ambedkar colony for last 10 years.

“He was unmarried and was around 40 years. He was living here since long, we had asked about his family but his neighbours are clueless about it. The deceased was a vendor and he was living alone at the house,” the ASI said.

Sharing more information, Bakshish Singh said that on Saturday they were clueless about the man but they started a drive in colonies in Jagatpura, Amb Sahib Colony, Badmajra colony and Ambedkar colony and on Sunday evening they managed to establish the identity of the man after some people in Ambedkar colony informed police about Acharya.

“We were suspecting that somebody known of Tappan might have killed him, but this could be too early to tell. The post-mortem confirmed that he was stabbed to death, his body is still kept at the mortuary in civil hospital in Phase VI as we are yet to trace his family,” Bakshish said.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App