60-year-old woman killed for resisting rape in Rajasthan

The accused is the woman’s 30-year-old neighbour, who hit her in the head with a stick when she resisted sexual assault. (Representational Image) The accused is the woman’s 30-year-old neighbour, who hit her in the head with a stick when she resisted sexual assault. (Representational Image)

A 60-year-old woman was killed after she resisted her neighbour’s attempt to rape her in Rajasthan’s Baran district, police said today. The woman was found dead yesterday in her house in Saleri village with her head smashed, said SHO, Kelwada police station, Vijendra Singh Jadon. The SHO said the investigation into the matter was initiated after handing over the body to her family following the postmortem by medical board and lodging a case against unidentified persons.

The woman’s 30-year-old neighbour Surajmal Ahedi alias Surja was today arrested for murdering her, Jadon said, adding he would be produced before the magistrate tomorrow. “The accused has confessed to the crime,” Jadon said. According to police, the accused in a druken stupor, approached the woman when she was sitting by the fire place inside her house around 11 p.m. on Thursday. The accused attempted to sexually exploit the woman but she tried to pull him out of the house. He then suddenly took a wooden stick meant to be burnt in the fire place and hit her head following which she fell unconscious, the SHO said.

Surajmal, fearing she would tell others about the incident, smashed her head with the spice grinding stone lying nearby, the SHO said adding, “He fled from the spot after committing the crime.” The woman was a widow and lived alone in the house as her three sons live in nearby village for work, he said.

