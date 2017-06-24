38 turtles found dead in pond

At least 38 turtles on Friday were found dead in a pond at Rampura Chhota village of Dhanera taluka in Banaskantha district. Forest officials suspected dumping of some chemical in the pond by an unidentified industrial unit on Thursday as the reason for the death of turtles.

The locals claimed more than 100 softshelled turtles fished out of the pond. They informed Dhanera police officials who called forest officials. According to Dhanera police inspector G L Chaudhary, a police team was dispatched to the village and of the fished out turtles several were dead.

Indrasinh Barad, deputy conservator of forest, Banaskantha division, told The Indian Express : “38 softshelled turtles were found dead. We suspect some chemical was dumped in the pond in the night which caused this incident or some people actually came to kill them. But these aspects are matter of investigation.”

