3 killed as SUV rams into tree in Jaunpur

Three people were killed while two others seriously injured when their speeding SUV rammed into a tree here, the police said on Saturday. The impact of the collission at Naupur village last night was such that two passengers in the vehicle died on the spot, while another person succumbed to injuries at a hospital, they said. Naupur village is located almost 35 kilometres from the district headquarters.

“The deceased and injured passengers were from the same family. The injured persons have been referred to Varanasi for treatment. The police had to call a JCB machine to break the SUV, and take out the bodies,” superintendent of police K K Chaudhary said. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Yadav, 28, Subhash Yadav, 38, and Munnu Yadav, 35.

