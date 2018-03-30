225 years later, Haryana village celebrates its ‘birthday’

The celebrations started after a yajna at 8 am. (Source: Google Maps) The celebrations started after a yajna at 8 am. (Source: Google Maps)

As many as 225 years after the inception of their village, Dangra, in Haryana’s Fatehabad district, residents Wednesday celebrated its birthday in a unique way.

The celebrations started after a yajna at 8 am. As part of the celebrations, villagers who strove to groom their children to make them good citizens, were honoured. Students who performed well in sports and education were also honoured.

The villagers invited Subhash Barala, state BJP chief and an MLA, as chief guest for the function. “It’s for the first time in my life that I am attending Janmotsav of a village,” said the 50 year-old leader. “The then elders had set up the village under the inspiration of the then Maharani of the Patiala riyasat. Earlier, there were lot of ponds and people used to come with cattle for grazing purposes. That’s why the village was named as Dangra,” said Barala. ens

