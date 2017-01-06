Work on Chennai-Dindigul double line nearing completion: Railways

Southern Railway had undertaken the project for setting up double line between Chennai and Dindigul. Southern Railway had undertaken the project for setting up double line between Chennai and Dindigul.

The work on Dindigul-Chennai double line, which will improve rail connectivity to the southern districts, was nearing completion, a senior Railway official said on Friday. Southern Railway had undertaken the project for setting up double line between Chennai and Dindigul. The work as nearing completion, Madurai Divisional Railway Manager Sunil Kumar Garg said.

“Once it is completed, additional trains will be operated to Southern districts from Chennai”, he told reporters. On the gauge conversion between Shenkottai and Punalur, Garg said the tunnel work was going on and the line would be opened for traffic by May.

Garg and senior officials were here to inspect the passenger amenities such as setting up of new escalators and

maintenance works at the railway junction.