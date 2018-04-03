Video of police thrashing 21-year-old youth: Yet another example of Tamil Nadu’s ‘bad policing’

He has been remanded into judicial custody since Sunday. (Screengrab) He has been remanded into judicial custody since Sunday. (Screengrab)

While the state of Tamil Nadu is facing massive protests on various issues for the past few days, video of a youth being thrashed by Chennai traffic police at T Nagar invited strong criticism from various corners. In the video, M Prakash, 21-year-old driver who works with a city firm was seen forcefully held close to an electric pole, while two other policemen assaulted him. His mother and sister, meanwhile, pleaded for help.

A senior police officer said the incident happened on Sunday when Prakash was caught by traffic police team for riding his two-wheeler in triples and without wearing a helmet. “After he was stopped, his mother and sister were asked to step back. There were some arguments between Prakash and traffic police personnel. When the police pulled the youth by his collar, his mother who tried to help him was assaulted and the policemen also reportedly pushed her down. In multiple videos including CCTV footages, it is seen that his mother was assaulted repeatedly for pleading the officers to spare her son. It was when they pushed her down, Prakash who was already held back by a constable, rushed to grab the collar of the police officer who assaulted his mother, causing damage to the buttons of the cop. The matter has been reported to higher authorities for further action,” the officer said.

Even as the video of Prakash and his mother being assaulted is going viral on social media, it has already invited criticism from various corners including DMK MP Kanimozhi condemning the incident. A case has been registered against Prakash under Section 294 (b) (uttering obscene words in public place), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and he has been remanded into judicial custody since Sunday. “He is in Puzhal prison now,” said an officer.

His mother, who was seen crying loudly and pleading for help in the video, was taken to a hospital soon after the incident as she suffered chest pain. Sangeetha was reportedly hit with a wireless set by one of the police officers.

A 34-year-old pregnant woman was killed in Trichy, around a month back, after a traffic policeman kicked the two-wheeler she was riding pillion with her husband at Thuvakudi.

