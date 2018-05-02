Upset over father’s alcoholism, boy commits suicide in Tamil Nadu

Police said the boy, in his suicide note, wrote he committed suicide because he could not stop his father from drinking liquor. (Representational) Police said the boy, in his suicide note, wrote he committed suicide because he could not stop his father from drinking liquor. (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a rail overbridge today as he was upset over his father’s alcohol addiction, police said. The body was found hanging from an overbridge on the Tirunelveli Bypass road in the district, they said.

A medical aspirant, the boy was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test examination (NEET). A NEET hall ticket besides a purported suicide note, was found by police at the site. Police said the boy, in his suicide note, wrote he committed suicide because he could not stop his father from drinking liquor.

In the note, he also urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy to save other families from the liquor menace by closing all liquor shops across the state, they said.

