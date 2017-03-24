TN govt will not allow Salem Steel Plant’s privatisation: Industries Minister

Illustration: C R Sasikumar Illustration: C R Sasikumar

Tamil Nadu government on Friday said it was committed to its stand not to allow the privatisation of the Salem Steel Plant by the Centre. “This government, following the footsteps of Amma (late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa) will not allow the privatisation of the Salem Steel Plant,” Industries Minister M C Sampath told the state Assembly during a debate.

He was responding to opposition DMK and Congress expressing concern over the Centre’s move to privatise the plant, a special steels unit of Steel Authority of India Ltd. Reaffirming the AIADMK government’s commitment not to allow privatisation of the PSU, he recalled how the state had acted in the Neyveli Lignite Corporation disinvestment matter with Jayalalithaa leading the charge.

He was apparently referring to five state PSUs picking up 3.56 per cent stake in the NLC when the UPA government divested its equity in the Tamil Nadu-based mining-cum-power generating company. Political parties in the state have already voiced opposition to the Centre’s move to privatise the Salem Steel plant.

Sampath had last year assured that the government will not allow the privatisation of the steel plant.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now