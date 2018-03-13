Theni forest fire: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit condole deaths

Ten persons–seven women and three men– were killed in the fire at Kurangani Hill ranges in Western Ghats on Saturday. Ten persons–seven women and three men– were killed in the fire at Kurangani Hill ranges in Western Ghats on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday condoled the death of 10 persons killed in a forest fire in Theni district.

“My heart is filled with grief at the untimely end that has befallen 10 members of a trekking group in the Kurankani hills of Theni district,” he said in a condolence message released by the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor offered his deep condolences to families of those mourning the loss of their near and dear ones.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.

“I join the people of Tamil Nadu in praying for the early and complete recovery of the trekkers admitted in hospital and all the others affected by the traumatic incident,” he said.

Purohit pointed out at the involvement of defence forces, personnel of the fire services and police department in the rescue operations.

Ten persons–seven women and three men– were killed in the fire at Kurangani Hill ranges in Western Ghats on Saturday.

A 36-member team–24 people from Chennai and 12 from Tiruppur and Erode districts–had embarked on the trekking expedition and reached Kurangani hills on March 10.

The team included 25 women and three children.

