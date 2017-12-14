Tamil Nadu: Woman killed as temple hall ceiling collapses

Representational Image Representational Image

The ceiling of a peripheral hall at the Sri Subramaniaswamy temple here collapsed today killing a woman and injuring two others, officials said. Following the mishap, chief minister K Palaniswami instructed officials to conduct a safety audit of temples in Tamil Nadu.

The deceased was identified as Pechiyammal. She died on the spot when the ceiling of the ‘mandapam’ (hall) caved-in. Two persons, Kandasamy and Senthil Arumugam, were injured, officials said.

The temple, located in Tuticorin district, is a famous shrine dedicated to Lord Muruga. Palaniswami expressed grief over the woman’s death. He announced a relief of Rs five lakh to the deceased’s family and Rs one lakh each to those who were injured from the temple funds. He said he had directed that best medical care be provided to the injured.

In a statement, the chief minister said he had directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department to carry out a safety audit of temples in the state to ascertain their stability, to ensure such incidents did not recur.

HR and CE Minister Sevoor S Ramachandran and senior officials have been deputed to meet the family of the deceased and oversee work at Tiruchendur, he added.

