Scolded for poor marks, four schoolgirls commit suicide in Tamil Nadu

Four girl students of a government-run higher secondary school near Vellore committed suicide by jumping into a well on Friday, reportedly after they were scolded for poor academic performance and told to bring their parents along to the school.

Police said all the four bodies have been recovered from the well. They were identified as Revathi, Manisha, Shankari and Deepa. “They were Class XI students of a government-run higher secondary school for girls in Panapakkam village near Arakkonam in Vellore,” said Vellore SP P Pakalavan.

“Usual disciplinary actions were taken against students who performed poorly on Thursday. While 14 students in Class XI were warned for poor marks, irregular attendance and academic performance, 11 of them were told to bring their parents on Friday. Preliminary information shows that this may be the reason that forced them to commit suicide. Probe is going on to ascertain the actual reason,” SP Pakalavan said.

