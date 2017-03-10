Tamil Nadu: PMK regrets farmer suicide in Tirunelveli, seeks loan waiver in PSU banks

PMK on Friday rued the suicide of a farmer in Tirunelveli district over a loan repayment issue, and sought loan waiver in nationalised banks as a solution. PMK youth wing leader and Lok Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss demanded action against the official of the bank’s branch in Manur village for allegedly insisting on repayment of the loan by 75-year-old S Vembu Krishnan.

“The lack of common sense on part of bank officials to understand how farmers affected due to drought can repay their loans is the reason for such suicides,” he said in a statement here. Recurrence of such incidents should not be allowed and as a solution, agriculture loans availed in nationalised banks should be waived and farmers compensated for their losses suffered due to drought, he added.

The PMK leader also demanded that the Central and state governments sanction Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased farmer. Krishnan had committed suicide yesterday after he was allegedly pressurised by authorities of the bank to repay his agriculture loan.