Tamil Nadu: Four die after fire breaks out in apartment complex in Chennai

Four persons, including two children, died of suffocation, while nearly 15 vehicles were gutted after a fire on Monday broke out in an apartment complex in Chennai. The incident happened early this morning at Vadapalani locality when a fire in the building’s vehicle parking area engulfed the apartment, killing all of them instantly, police said.

Five persons are being treated for suffocation at a hospital. A short circuit was suspected to have caused the fire, which gutted nearly 15 vehicles parked there, police said.

