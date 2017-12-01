Top Stories

Six new Madras HC judges, including four women, sworn in

Chief Justice of Madras High Court Indira Banerjee administered the oath of office to the six new judges, including four women.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: December 1, 2017 2:16 pm
Six new judges of the Madras High Court were today sowrn in, taking the strength of the judges to 60 as against the sanctioned 75. Chief Justice Indira Banerjee administered the oath of office to the six new judges, including four women — S Ramathilagam, R Tharani, T Krishnavalli and R Hemalatha. The other two judges are P. Rajamanickam and R Pongiappan. All the six have been elevated from sub-ordinate judiciary. Tamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan and office-bearers of various bar associations greeted the new judges.

