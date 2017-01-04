Sasikala holds meetings with dist level AIADMK cadres, MLAs

Sasikala. PTI Photo Sasikala. PTI Photo

Four days after taking over as AIADMK General Secretary, V K Sasikala on Wednesday held consultative meetings with district level cadres, MLAs and MPs at the party headquarters. The series of meetings with functionaries from various districts across Tamil Nadu, expected to go on till January 9, comes in the background of several party units passing resolutions urging her to take up the post of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Party sources said Sasikala met general council members, district office-bearers, MPs, MLAs and functionaries at the levels of town, town panchayat and panchayat union.

On Wednesday functionaries from Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai took part in the meetings.

While no meeting has been scheduled by AIADMK on Thursday, functionaries from districts including Theni and Dindigul will meet Sasikala on January 6.

Senior party leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai had on January 2 appealed to Sasikala to become the Chief Minister, saying the leadership in both the party and governance should be with the same person.

Almost all state ministers, part of the O Panneerselvam cabinet, had made similar appeals urging her to take over as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Sasikala, appointed as General Secretary by AIADMK’s top decision-making body General Council on December 29, had taken charge of the post on December 31, pledging to take forward the legacy of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.