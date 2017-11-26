Rain in Chennai, nearby areas; likely over next two days

Related News Portion of false ceiling falls down in Chennai airport,3 injured

A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal brought rains in Chennai and its neighbourhood today after a lull even as the weatherman predicted more showers across Tamil Nadu in the next two days Regional Meteorological Centre Director S Stella said the low pressure is expected to bring rain in most parts of southern Tamil Nadu and northern coastal districts.

Heavy rainfall was likely in southern Tamil Nadu in the next 24-48 hours and heavy to very heavy rainfall was expected in Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari, she told reporters here.

Fishermen have been advised to exercise caution while venturing into the sea as the wind speed may reach 45-55 km per hour, she said. There may be moderate rainfall in Chennai and its neighbourhood during the next 24-48 hours. Parangipettai and Sethiyathoppu each gauged 4 cm of rainfall, followed by Nagapattinam, Karaikal and Vedharanyam at 2 cm in the last 24 hours, till 8.30 am today.

She said that since October 1, 27 cm of precipitation was gauged in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the northeast monsoon period, which was 21 per cent lesser than normal. However, Chennai and its neighbourhoods got 76 cm since October 1, which was 26 per cent more than the normal amount received during the monsoon season, she said. The Northeast monsoon usually sets in during October-November in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.