Publish, notify rules of rights of persons with disabilities within 2 months: HC tells Tamil Nadu

The Madras High Court has directed the Principal Secretary, state department for welfare of differently abled persons, to publish and notify rules of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, within a period of two months.

The first bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose gave the direction recently on a PIL from the ‘Foundation for Rights of Young Child’, Aminjikarai, Chennai, seeking a direction to the department to frame rules under the Act.

The bench in its order said section 101 of the Act empowers the state government, subject to the condition of previous publication, to make by notification, rules for carrying out the provisions of the Act, not later than six months from the date of commencement of the said Act.

At the time of hearing of the petition, it was submitted from the government side that draft rules have already been framed.

The bench, which recorded the submission, said the rules shall be published and notified as per law at the earliest, “preferably within two months, upon compliance of the requisites of Section 101, including the requirement to place the rules before the state legislature.”

