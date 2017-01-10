Port Blair-based missing fishing boat found, 6 rescued

A Port Blair-based fishing boat, with six members on board, which went missing last month, drifted to the Lankan coast and was found by its Navy and later handed over to the Indian Coast Guard which brought the vessel and crew to Karaikal in Puducherry, the CG said on Tuesday.

The fishing boat, “Fahima Faheda” and the crew were brought to Karaikal by ICGS Rani Durgavati after they were handed over by Sri Lankan Navy at the International Maritime Boundary Line Monday, a Coast Guard release here said.

The Port Blair registered boat sailed from South Andamans on November 27 last and got trapped in cyclone “Vardah” (cyclone crossed coast on December 12) following an engine glitch and went missing, the release said.

The boat and crew were found adrift by the Lankan Navy on January 5 near Poduvkattu beach off Mullaitivu in the Island nation. The boat was towed by the Lankan Navy to Kankesanturai and later, the boat and crew were handed over to the Indian Coast Guard authorities on Monday.

On arrival, the fishermen were received by local and fishing authorities at Karaikal, the release said. Last year alone, Coast Guard ships had rescued 288 fishermen from Sri Lanka, the release said.