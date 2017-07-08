PIL filed in Madras High Court to restrain transportation of huge rock

Madras High Court. (File Photo) Madras High Court. (File Photo)

A PIL has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to authorities to restrain the transportation of a single rock weighing 380 tons from Thiruvannamalai to Bengaluru. When the petition came up on Friday, a division bench of Justice M. Sathyanarayanan and Justice N. Seshasayee adjourned its hearing to July 28.

The PIL has been filed by Munikrishnan of Cheyyar Taluk, Thiruvannamalai District. According to petitioner, a charitable trust, Kothandaramaswami Charitable Trust of Bengaluru, was searching for a precious single rock for sculpting an idol and they found it in Korakottai village of Thiruvannamalai district. The land where the single rock was found belongs to the Tamil Nadu government, the petitioner said. He submitted that the state government had permitted the trust to take the single rock and another rock weighing 260 tons.

He claimed transportation of these huge rocks was very dangerous to people, besides roads through which these rocks have to be transported are also not viable. The petitioner sought a direction for restraining authorities from allowing transportation of these huge rocks.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App