No contact with Kamal Haasan since parting ways: Gautami Tadimalla

Following reports that she still had business links with Kamal Haasan, actor Gautami Tadimalla has stated that she has no association with the actor-turned-politician since they parted ways. In her first such statement after their separation in 2016, Gautami wrote in her blog on Saturday night that she was distressed by recent news reports implying that she was associated with Haasan in a personal or professional capacity.

“I categorically state that this is completely false and I have had no contact with Mr. Haasan since we formally parted ways in October of 2016. The period since my walking out has been consumed by my efforts to rebuild a stable and secure environment for my daughter and myself. An environment where we could breathe free of the stress and tension of a greatly traumatic situation,” she wrote.

Gautami’s post adds that her salary dues from films like Dasavataram, Vishwaroopam, in which she worked while they were living together, are pending. “During the nearly 13 years of our life together, the work that I did as Costume Designer was only for films produced by Raajkamal Films International, (RKFI), and for films that Mr. Haasan made for other producers. And this was my primary source of income as my working both in front of and behind the camera in other’s projects was actively discouraged. In addition to this, it grieves me greatly to have to say that as of October, 2016, I had salary dues pending right from earlier films like Dasavataram, Vishwaroopam, etc,” she said.

Gautami’s blog post adds that repeated efforts to recover her dues from RKFI failed. “I am deeply anguished to say that inspite of repeated entreaties and requests, there is still a significant amount from my due salary pending payment,” it said.

