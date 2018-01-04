MK Stalin targets Rajinikanth’s spiritual plank

DMK leader MK Stalin (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) DMK leader MK Stalin (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

DMK working president M K Stalin has said Tamil Nadu was the cradle of the Dravidian movement, where there was no place for spiritual politics as enunciated by superstar Rajinikanth. He made the remark just after the top star called on his father and DMK chief M Karunanidhi at his residence here, days after announcing his entry into politics.

Citing Rajinikanth’s assertion of “spiritual politics”, Stalin told reporters in Chennai on Wednesday that Tamil Nadu was the cradle of the Dravidian movement. “Some are creating an impression that Rajinikanth is to launch a party at the instigation of people who intend to decimate the Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu.

“Let me tell you this is the land of Periyar Anna (Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy Periyar) and Kalaignar (Karunanidhi)… such efforts in the past have ended in a fiasco,” he said. Asked if Rajinikanth sought the DMK’s support, he said such things could be decided only during elections.

Announcing his political debut on December 31 last year, Rajinikanth batted for honesty in politics and good governance. He said “everything needs to be changed” and declared that “spiritual politics” needs to be ushered in with transparency, sans shades of any caste or religion.

Stalin said the actor calling on Karunanidhi was nothing new and that he had called on the nonagenarian leader some months ago to enquire about his health. Actor Vijayakanth too had called on Karunanidhi and sought his blessings before launching his party, the DMK leader said.

“Rajinikanth visiting Kalaignar is nothing new…It is no surprise.. It was political decency.. We gave him a warm welcome.” He said the actor also enquired about the health of his mother Dayalu Ammal. Just prior to Rajinikanth’s meeting with the DMK leader, former Union minister and Karunanidhi’s elder son M K Alagiri called on his father.

Rajinikanth during his meeting with Karunanidhi, extended his new year greetings to him and apprised the DMK president and his aides of his political plunge. The 67-year-old ‘Kabaali’ star also enquired about the veteran leader’s health.

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App