Tamil Nadu: K Palniswami approves supply of rice to mosques during Ramzan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palniswami has given approval for supply of rice to mosques across the state to prepare gruel during the holy Ramzan month.

The scheme was started by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and has been well-received by the Muslim community, an official release said.

Subsequently, pleas were made from various quarters for supply of rice this year too, it added.

Palaniswami has directed that the necessary approvals for supply of rice to various mosques be given and the

district collectors have been asked to do the same after verifying documents, the release said.

A total of 4900 tonnes of rice will be supplied to over 3000 mosques and the government will incur an additional

expenditure of Rs 12.60 crore due to the supply, it said.

