Haryana: 296 docs transferred online

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

In a massive shake-up, the Haryana health department issued transfer orders of over 296 senior medical officers and medical officers across the state through an online process, for the first time. These online transfers were made 10 months after the first online transfer of 482 doctors had to be scrapped because irregularities cropped up while uploading the data.

Among the 296 doctors transferred, orders for which were issued on Thursday evening, are 201 medical officers, 33 senior medical officers and 62 dental surgeons and senior dental surgeons. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said the online transfers were important to “end corruption which was being done manually for adjusting doctors at their desired place of postings”.

“Abhi tak bohut gadbad ho rahi thi…. The online system of issuing transfer orders was highly important to end corrupt practices which were happening till now. Any doctor would write on a slip for his transfer at his desired place of posting and his work was done irrespective of the fact whether the place he is wanting to go actually has vacancies or not. Because of this, many other places were without requisite doctors,” said Vij.

According to this online process, a doctor, who wishes to get himself transferred, has to apply online and give three options. The software will pick only that station where there is a vacancy for that post, else his application would be rejected.

Of the 33 SMOs transferred, many doctors have been transferred to Mewat, Narnaul, Rewari, Hisar, Yamunanagar, Palwal and Ambala Cantonment. The medical officers have been transferred to Bhiwani, Hisar, Mewat, Narnaul, Sirsa, Mahendergarh, Rewari and other stations.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App