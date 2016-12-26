Four-year-old kid raped in Coimbatore

Representational Image Representational Image

A four-year old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in nearby Tirupur district and he has been arrested, police said on Monday.

Abbas (22) of Devarayan Palayam village had taken the girl to a bushy area in the locality and sexually assaulted her.

He had been arrested on charges of rape and causing injury to the girl, police said. The girl with serious injuries, including in the head, had been admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.