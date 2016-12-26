Latest News

Four-year-old kid raped in Coimbatore

The girl with serious injuries, including in the head, had been admitted to a private hospital

By: PTI | Coimbatore | Published:December 26, 2016 11:40 pm
delhi rape, rape, minor rape, 3 year old rape, uncle raped minor, govindpuri rape, delhi crime, delhi minor rape cases, rapes in delhi, indian express news, india news, delhi, delhi news Representational Image

A four-year old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in nearby Tirupur district and he has been arrested, police said on Monday.

Abbas (22) of Devarayan Palayam village had taken the girl to a bushy area in the locality and sexually assaulted her.

He had been arrested on charges of rape and causing injury to the girl, police said. The girl with serious injuries, including in the head, had been admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Best of Express

Must Read

Dec 26: Latest News