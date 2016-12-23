Expect ‘transparent and corruption free governance’ under new AIADMK dispensation: BJP

File Photo: P Muralidhar Rao File Photo: P Muralidhar Rao

BJP on Friday said it expects a ‘transparent and corruption free governance’ under the new AIADMK dispensation in Tamil Nadu and pledged its support to any positive and constructive endeavour.

“BJP today is ready to support the present leadership in Tamil Nadu for any positive and constructive endeavour. We are expecting transparent and corruption free governance and smooth development of Tamil Nadu under the new leadership,” party National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao said.

“We do not want to have any prejudice or any pre-judgement…. BJP thinks that a new chapter can be opened in Tamil Nadu,” Rao, here to address the State executive committee of party’s youth wing, BJYM, told reporters.

Referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee terming the Income Tax raids on former Tamil Nadu chief secretary Rama Mohana Rao as vindictive and unethical, he pointed out that neither had the state Chief Minister spoken about it nor the opposition leader condemned it.

“When this was the case, the Chief Minister of a faraway state targeting the Central Government is highly condemnable”, Rao said.

“Those condemning the action by Income Tax Department, which is not acting upon the direction of the party, are in support of corruption, black money and sand mafia,” he said.

On post-demonetisation, Rao said the Modi led government would do two things. “Firstly, all problems will be sorted out after December 30. Secondly, people who have cooperated, especially normal people like farmers, will be rewarded with new aids from the Government,” Rao said.

On AICC Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s corruption charges against Modi, he quipped “Modi is the right person to answer and he has already replied.” Asked about the BJP’s stand in the bull taming sport of Jallikattu, he said the party supported it and did not see it as anti-animal or that there was any cruelty in the game.

“If there are any distortions or wrong practices, those can be excluded and the sport can be monitored.” The Supreme Court had recently upheld an earlier ban against conducting jallikattu, with opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, including DMK and MDMK, urging the state and Central governments to take appropriate steps to ensure it was conducted in January next.