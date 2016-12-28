DMK team refused entry at meeting of Chief Minister, central team

DMK MLAs, carrying petitions, were prevented from entering the hall where a meeting was taking place between the central team and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to review the situation in the aftermath of Cyclone Vardah. The legislators, led by former mayor and Saidapet MLA M Subramaniam, later met the members of the central team and submitted memoranda seeking appropriate relief for the damage caused by the cyclone in certain parts of the state.

Subramaniam said they wanted to hand over the petition to the team members during their meeting with the chief minister, but were denied entry. “As many as 13 DMK MLAs later presented memoranda to the central team,” he added.

The MLAs had detailed all the damage post the cyclone, including damages to power lines, Subramaniam said. Meanwhile, a DMK release claimed that the state government had not paid heed to party treasurer and Opposition Leader in the Assembly MK Stalin’s plea for an all-party representatives meeting with the central team.

But, since no such arrangement was in place, the party MLAs from Chennai had met the team members to take up cyclone-related issues with them, it said and asked the local MLAs and party functionaries to meet the IMCT when it visited their respective localities of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to assess the damage.

The central team is slated to visit these districts on Thursday.