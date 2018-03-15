DMK boycotts Tamil Nadu Budget over Cauvery issue

DMK leader MK Stalin. (File) DMK leader MK Stalin. (File)

DMK leader MK Stalin on Thursday said party legislators have decided to boycott the presentation of state budget for 2018-19, protesting against inaction of the state and the central governments in setting up of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

Speaking to reporters here Stalin said DMK legislators wore black shirts to show their protest on the inaction in setting up of CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) as directed by the Supreme Court on February 16.

Stalin recalled the decision taken at the all-party meeting to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge him to set up the CMB. However, Modi had suggested the all-party delegation to meet the Union Minister for Water Resources first.

According to Stalin, suggestion was made to Chief Minister K Palaniswami to convene the assembly and pass an unanimous resolution urging the Centre to set up the CMB.

But the state government did not take any action towards that and hence the DMK party decided to boycott the budget presentation. Apart from DMK, members of its alliance parties IUML and Congress walked out of the House. Later Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam began his budget speech.

