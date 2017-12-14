Companies asked to declare paid holiday for RK Nagar bypoll

Representational photo Representational photo

The Labour department has requested public and private sector undertakings operating in the Dr Radhakrishnan Assembly constituency to declare paid holiday for their employees on December 21 in view of the by-election there.

“..the employers of industrial and commercial establishments, including public and private sector undertakings are requested to declare paid holiday to all employees on the poll day”, Labour Commissioner Ka Balachandran said in an official release.

The bypoll has been necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in December last year.

Senior ruling AIADMK leader E Madhusudhanan, sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, DMK nominee N Marudhu Ganesh are among those in the fray for the polls.

