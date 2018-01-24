CM Palaniswami hands over solatium to kin of slain cop Periyapandian

Edappadi K. Palaniswami chief minister of Tamil Nadu. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Edappadi K. Palaniswami chief minister of Tamil Nadu. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today gave away a cheque for Rs one crore to the family of a policeman killed in Rajasthan last month while attempting to nab suspects wanted in connection with a gold heist. Palaniswami presented the cheque to Banurekha, wife of the slain policeman S Periyapandian (48), at the Secretariat here, an official release said.

The government had earlier announced Rs one crore as relief to the family of Periyapandian, who was serving as Inspector (Law and Order) at Maduravoyal police station here. Periyapandian was killed in a shoot-out in Rajasthan’s Pali district in the early hours on December 13 where a special team, of which he was part of, was sent to apprehend suspects wanted in connection with a gold heist here earlier.

While announcing the solatium then, Palaniswami had said the state government will also bear education expenses of the slain inspector’s two sons. The Chief Minister, who holds the Home portfolio, had then said Periyapandian was killed when the culprits opened fire at the police team.

