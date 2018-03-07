Chennai: Sacred threads of 10 people cut off by ‘pro-Periyar’ men

Sacred threads of 10 people were cut off by a group of eight in Triplicane near Chennai on Wednesday morning, said police. A senior officer said the incident happened at around 7 am within the limits of Ice House police station.

“All the 10 were either bare chested or were returning from a temple nearby. The men had raised slogans praising Periyar. Police teams are searching for the gang now,” the officer said.

The incident follows a provocational statement by BJP national secretary H Raja on Tuesday wherein he threatened to destroy statues of Periyar in Tamil Nadu, like Lenin’s in Tripura.

Following his statement, a Periyar statue was vandalised in Vellore on Tuesday night and petrol bombs were hurled at a BJP office in Coimbatore in the wee hours of Wednesday.

