Chennai: Sacred threads of 10 people cut off by ‘pro-Periyar’ men

Sacred threads of 10 people were cut off by a group of eight in Triplicane near Chennai on Wednesday morning, said police. A senior officer said the incident happened at around 7 am within the limits of Ice House police station.
“All the 10 were either bare chested or were returning from a temple nearby. The men had raised slogans praising Periyar. Police teams are searching for the gang now,” the officer said.
The incident follows a provocational statement by BJP national secretary H Raja on Tuesday wherein he threatened to destroy statues of Periyar in Tamil Nadu, like Lenin’s in Tripura.
Following his statement, a Periyar statue was vandalised in Vellore on Tuesday night and petrol bombs were hurled at a BJP office in Coimbatore in the wee hours of Wednesday.
- Mar 7, 2018 at 12:20 pmIf the Sangh Parivar targets Periyar parivar, they would be defeated badly. better they stick to attacking a very weak mulla parivar which they were doing since their conception.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 12:16 pmThe RSS/BJP leaders are working overtime to spread anarchy which will lead to civil war in India. Some of the RSS ideologues have been talking of a civil war against Muslims but, in fact, it is going to be a war against democratic-secular India. The common people are going to be the targets like in this case. Those who oppose this criminal game of Hindutva rulers should not play into the hands of latter but concentrate on exposing the polarizing politics of Hindutva gang.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 11:52 amBrahmanism is the breathe of the Vedic land. They perform pujas, homums and pray daily for the welfare of the people and the country, of course the universe. They walk on the path of sacredness, truth observing dharma of the land. They are non-violent, peaceful community. Always strive for the brightness. What is wrong? Why some persons are insulting them? Governments should take action irrespective of their political ideologies on the bad elements immediately without any fear or favor.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 12:14 pmIt is the Barbarian Jihadist Party rogues who have created a toxic and divisive atmosphere across the country. TN has been a haven of peace until the Barbarian Jihadist Party terrorists have started stirring hatred. There was absolutely no need for the coward H Raja to ask for removal of Periyar's statue. There are important issues to deal with but the f-ucking moron was so obsessed with a statue.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 11:42 amEvery person who wears a thread is not connected with Political Parties. Do not harm innocent persons.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 11:38 amWhat else can expect from BJP came to power by inciting violence with masjid temple politics now trying the same in TN but here the newton"s third law never fails, its high time that BJP should restrain foulmouth Raja and suswamy, otherwise be prepared to reap rich harvest. See whole INDIA in TN if there is any religious problem we ourselves getdown and can solve and live amicably. So i think BJP can better try elsewhere.Reply
