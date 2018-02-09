Bullied by classmates, teenaged boy ends life

Police said a case has been registered against the four boys. (Representational image) Police said a case has been registered against the four boys. (Representational image)

A 15-year-old student of a private school here allegedly committed suicide unable to bear the constant bullying by four of his classmates, police said. Also, police on Friday registered a case against the four boys, all 10th standard students of the school at Chintamani here, following a complaint by the deceased’s parents.

They said the boy in his purported suicide note mentioned that four of his classmates, had teased his manner of walking and described his behaviour as feminine, which had upset him. Unable to bear the taunts, the lad took the extreme step, by hanging himself from a ceiling fan yesterday at his house in Nerunjalakudi near Lalgudi, 15km from here. The boy’s mother filed a complaint with the local police.

Also, the family members resorted to a protest in front of the police station, demanding action against those responsible for the boy’s death. Superintendent of Police S C Kalyan rushed to the spot and assured that suitable action would be taken against the boy’s classmates following which the protesters dispersed.

Police said a case has been registered against the four boys. The boy’s parents were also unhappy about the alleged indifferent attitude of the school teachers on the boy’s complaint against the bullying.

