AIADMK brings chair used by Jayalalitha to party meet

A chair used by former AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa at her residence was brought in to the venue of the party general council meet here on Thursday and it was placed at the centre of the dais on which her portrait was kept and floral tributes paid. The wooden chair, used by Jayalalithaa at her Poes Garden residence, was brought to the meeting venue- Srivaru Venkatachalapathi marriage hall here, in a seemingly symbolic move to cherish her memory.

On the chair, a framed picture of Jayalalithaa was placed and flowers were showered on the photograph as a mark of respect to the late leader. Interestingly, the chair was covered by a green velvette cloth.

The late leader’s favourite colour is considered to be green. Flower petals were placed on a stainless steel plate on a teapoy like stand in front of her chair to help leaders pay their respects.

The chair was placed at the centre of the dais and top leaders including party presidium chairman E Madusudanan and Chief Minister O Panneerselvam paid floral tributes before commencing the meeting. Even when the meeting was being held, the chair continued to be at the centre of the dais in which over three dozen leaders were seated.

During meetings when Jayalalithaa was alive, most often she used to be on the dais and only a couple of seniors like Madusudanan would be present beside her. AIADMK spokesperson CR Saraswathy, answering a question, confirmed that the chair was used by Jayalalithaa and that it was brought from the late leader’s Poes Garden residence for the meet.

“It was a chair used by Amma. It was brought from her home. It had been brought to meetings also before (when Jayalalithaa was alive for the leader to sit),” she told PTI adding though the leader passed away plunging partymen in grief, the chair was brought as a mark of respect.