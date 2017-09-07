CHB to take action against those submitting frivolous complaints

Chandigarh Housing Board office in Sector 9, Chandigarh. Sahil Walia Chandigarh Housing Board office in Sector 9, Chandigarh. Sahil Walia

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will now initiate action against those submitting frivolous complaints and impose a fine on them. The board said that any complaint regarding any violation by people in the neighbourhood should be given in writing.

“It has come to notice that many complaints are being received from the allottees, occupants regarding the misuse or illegal constructions carried out by their neighbours. In many cases, such complaints are merely filed in order to harass other parties, due to personal animosity. Such frivolous complaints not only lead to undue harassment of the general public but also waste their time and efforts of CHB officers,” a release by the board stated.

It has been decided that in future whenever such a complaint is made, orally or on telephone, the complainant should submit the complaint, in writing, along with supporting documents regarding misuse or illegal construction and an affidavit affirming that the said complaint is true and correct in all respect and nothing has been concealed therein,” it added.

