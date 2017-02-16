YouTube kickstarts campaign to encourage content from Chandigarh

YouTube has kickstarted its campaign “See Something New from Chandigarh”, which will focus on encouraging new content creators in the region. “The Punjabi content is growing at a rapid pace on YouTube, and it especially grew in the year 2016. Earlier, it would be only related to songs, but now the people are coming up with content about food, technology and comedy which is very encouraging,” said Satya Raghavan, Head of Entertainment Content. Among the creators is 17-year-old budding Chef Yaman Agarwal, with his Cooking Shooking channel, from Hyderabad, whose Punjabi recipes are very popular. “I was 13 years old when I first thought of uploading the video on a channel after watching the leading chefs of India,” said Yaman. At present, Yaman has more then 260 videos to his name, featuring various recipes. “Currently, I am working on sweets, bakery products, and healthy foods, which are the demand of the public. To make recipes is a task as it takes years to experiment to bring out a quality product,” he added.

Similarly, Ranjit Kumar from Haryana, has a channel named GeekyRanjit. Ranjit’s passion is gadgets. “I would buy gadgets earlier and test them. Seeing the western experts reviewing the gadgets inspired me to do the same, as I had a passion for gadgets. I even suffered losses initially because no company would give their gadget for testing and I would buy them myself.”

Now, after his beginning in 2011, Ranjit has more then 6 lakh subscribers to his channel. He says, “Now the companies send me their gadgets for testing. I usually take 10 days to check and come to a conclusion on any gadget,” added Ranjit.

In the comedy genre, Being Indian, hosted by Chandigarh’s Sahil Khattar, has over a million followers and is dedicated to the youth. “The reason that we have found acceptability among people is that we are laughing and having fun with people instead of making fun of people,” said Sahil.

Sahil will be interacting with residents on Thursday at many points in Chandigarh like Elante Mall, Lake, Sector 17.

With close to 400 million Internet users in India, the statistics show that 55 per cent consumption comes from mobile phones. 220 million users are connected with smart phones for using internet.