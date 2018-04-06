Youth held, Punjab Police says was ISI hand planning attacks

THE COUNTER-INTELLIGENCE wing of the Punjab Police claimed Thursday that it averted “a major lone wolf attack” in the state with the arrest of a “highly educated but radicalised Sikh youth,” who they identified as Inderjit Singh aka Rinku.

A police spokesperson said Inderjit was trained in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) with the help of Pakistani spy agency ISI. He was nabbed on Wednesday from Mohali and explosive materials, including chemicals and advanced electronic remote controls, were seized from his (Ford Figo Aspire) car, the spokesperson said.

An engineering graduate with a MBA degree, Inderjit is a resident of Faridabad. According to the spokesperson, preliminary interrogation revealed that he was “acting at the behest of his ISI handlers, who had tasked him to carry out blasts in Punjab with explosives made from locally available chemicals and devices, procured from online marketing websites.”

The explosive materials recovered from his possession included Digital Remote Control (Multifunctional type), Light Remote Control (02), and other material, including chemicals. The explosive material and the accessories were found concealed in his vehicle, which he had used for travelling from Faridabad to Mohali, police said.

During interrogation, Inderjit, currently working with a JCB company in Faridabad, revealed that he was contacted by the ISI officers on Facebook nearly two years ago and since then he had been interacting with them and learning to make explosives with DIY (Do It Yourself) kits.

Probes indicate Pakistani Intelligence officers had ‘chosen’ him because of his posts and profile on social media, and they went on to further radicalise him. The spokesperson said the Pak Intelligence officers were also actively coordinating and networking the terror module that was busted by the Counter-Intelligence Wing, Punjab Police on May 29 last year. The mastermind of that terror module, Harbarinder Singh, a resident of Mohali, was also in contact with Inderjit Singh through Facebook.

“After Harbarinder Singh’s arrest, Inderjit was operating as a lone wolf and was procuring material from online marketing websites to make an IED,” police said. A case was registered against him under sections of Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act and Explosive Substances Act at Police Station State Special Ooperation Cell, Mohali.

