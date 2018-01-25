Chandigarh youth gets 8 yrs in jail for stealing wallet with Rs 100

Stealing a wallet containing Rs 100, voter ID card, photocopy of the Aadhaar card and a driving licence proved costly for a 21-year-old youth, who was sentenced to 8 years’ imprisonment on Wednesday. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 3,000 on the convict. Dhruv Negi was convicted under sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge S K Sachdeva.

Claiming that he was a first-time offender, poor and the sole breadwinner of the family, Negi pleaded for leniency. However, the court observed, “…Nobody is feeling safe on the roads. Rather there is always a lurking fear of such incidents…. This court is of the opinion that instead of leniency, rather punishment more than the bare minimum is required to be awarded to the contrite accused so that it could act as a deterrent for the persons, like the convict, sitting on the fence…”

According to the FIR, on April 1, 2017, the police got a call around 12.50 am from an autorickshaw driver, alleging that he had been robbed by unknown persons near Hotel Mount View at Sector 10. The complainant, Raj Kishore, told the police that three boys had hired his auto at Sector 17 to go to Hotel Mount View. However, when he reached there and asked for Rs 80 as fare, the three got into an argument with him. Kishore stated that the accused then thrashed him and one even threatenend to kill him. The miscreants then robbed his wallet and fled towards Sector 9. The police registered an FIR.

Later, Negi was arrested and put on trial. After hearing the arguments in court, Dhruv Negi was sent to jail. Incidentally, the other two accused, who were juveniles, have not been apprehended by the police yet.

