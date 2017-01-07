Youth charged in cases of ATM fraud, snatching

A local court framed charges against a Sector 45 youth in three ATM fraud cases and one snatching case on Friday at the district courts, Sector 43 here. Charges were framed against Nikhil Thakur alias Vicky, a resident of Sector 45, under Sections 420 (cheating) and 411 (snatching) of the IPC. The court has already framed charges against Thakur in three cases of ATM fraud. There are seven cases of theft and snatching against him.

Mandeep Kumar, a resident of Dadu Majra Colony, had complained that on November 17 last year, he had gone to an ATM to deposit Rs 9,000 in a bank account.

The youth was standing inside the ATM booth, and on the pretext of helping him, he took Kumar’s ATM card and asked for his pin. The accused later handed him another ATM card. After a few hours, the complainant came to know that Rs 9,000 had been withdrawn from his account.