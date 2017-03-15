Youth assaulted, run over by car in Haryana village

A MOB led by the son of a Panchkula councillor allegedly barged into a house in a village near here, assaulted a 26-year-old man, bundled him into a car and left his mutilated body on the road not far from his home on Monday. The mob of about 10 men arrived in three cars, and fired shots as they stormed into the house at Saketri village around 8.30 pm. Eyewitnesses said they saw the mob beating the victim, Virender Singh alias Kalu, with swords, baseball bats, and iron rods. They pushed him into one of the cars. Some distance away, he was seen falling out of the car, and then run over by a second car that was following with another group of assailants. He was dragged a few hundred metres by the vehicle. One of his arms and a leg were crushed.

Relatives of the victim and residents of Saketri village blocked a main road in Panchkula between Mansa Devi and Manimajra for more than six hours on Tuesday, demanding arrest of the two main accused, Manmeet Singh of Bhainsa Tibba village of Panchkula, and Harman Singh, of Santo Manjra village in Mohali. Later in the day, Manmeet Singh alias Monty, the son of INLD councillor Kuljit Kaur Waraich, who is alleged to have led the mob, and his cousin Harman were arrested at Samrala near Ludhiana. Virender Singh lived with his mother Devinder Kaur, who has been separated from her husband for the past 25 years. According to his relatives, Manmeet had a grudge against Virender’s cousin Avtar Singh, and had come looking for him, but he was not in the house.

Devinder Kaur said when the shots rang out, her son stepped out to check and was brutally assaulted. Virender’s cousin Kulwinder, who was with him when the attack took place, said: “They beat him badly and bundled him into one of the cars… We saw him being thrown out of the moving car and another of their cars, which was right behind, ran over him and he was dragged under it.” Virender’s body was found more than 500 metres from the house.

Panchkula DCP Anil Dhawan said six teams were looking for the other assailants. Inderjit Singh Waraich, Manmeet’s maternal grandfather, claimed it was an accident. He said some people were chasing his grandson’s car and that Virender was accidentally run over.

