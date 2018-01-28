Youngest of his siblings, Prema Lahoria was ‘cheerful, naughty’

The house of Prema Lahoria in Jalandhar. (Express photo) The house of Prema Lahoria in Jalandhar. (Express photo)

A day after he was killed in an encounter with the police along with Vicky Gounder, uneasy calm prevailed at Prema Lahoria’s house in Basti Mithu locality of Jalandhar on Saturday.

While his house was bolted from inside, neighbours and visiting relatives were not ready to talk.

Lahoria’s elder brother, one of his uncles and other relatives had gone to collect his body while his mother, sister and wife were there at his palatial home.

A neighbour said the Lahorias, who migrated from Lahore after Partition, were a peace-loving, Sikh landlord family, with big farms in Jalandhar district and in Amritsar.

One of Prema’s close relatives said he was the youngest of the four siblings, two sisters and two brothers. Both sisters are married, one in Kapurthala and the other one abroad. “Prema is married and was blessed with two sons, both of who died. His father also is no more. Currently, Prema’s mother, his wife, his elder brother and other family members stay in the house,” he said.

A neighbour remembered Prema as the most cheerful and naughty being and said no one knew when he got trapped in bad company, though he acknowledged his name was found involved in some petty crimes. “The family discovered this a bit too late. They tried their level best to put him back on the right track and even got him married. But by then, Prema had gone out of their hand,” said a close family friend.

A close relative emerging out from the house said the family was waiting for Prema’s elder sister living abroad to arrive before they could hold the last rites.

Deputy Police Commissioner of Jalandhar Rajinder Singh said Prema was wanted in around 10 cases in Jalandhar and Kapurthala, including the murder of gangster Sikhs Kahlwan, smuggling of narcotics and also for having established links with Pakistan based terrorists through another criminal Ramajit alias Rommi based in Hongkong.

According to police, Vicky Gounder, Prema Lahoria Sikhs Kahlwan and became close friends while studying in Sports and Arts College and Khalsa College at Jalandhar and were good athletes. Prema was very close to Kahlwan when the latter started his gang around 7-8 years back. But Prema turned against him when Kahlwan killed his friend Lovely Bawa four years back in 2014. Prema joined Gounder’s gang to avenge his friend’s killing. They killed Kahlwan near Phagwara while police was taking him to Nabha jail.

