Yoga classes in schools: Need for more awareness, say officials in Chandigarh

MORE THAN a week after the UT administration launched free yoga classes for Tricity residents in 38 schools of Chandigarh in the first phase of initiative, the UT health officials are now planning to spread public awareness about these camps.

Sources said the public response in these camps has not picked up so far. Yoga classes will be provided at these schools in the mornings free of cost.

UT director (Health) Dr Rakesh Kumar Kashyap told Chandigarh Newsline that they would spread awareness among the public through media so that more people can join these camps. “These days, exams are going in schools. A message about these camps can also reach the parents through the children,” he said. He added that the response to these camps was not high so far.

He, however, added that after the awareness more people would join these classes. “We are hopeful that once people start knowing about the Initiative, the number will increase further,” said Dr Rakesh,

Starting of yoga classes, health department said, in among the initiatives aimed to promote Yoga among citizens of the city beautiful. The timing is between 6 am and 7.30 am and all those interested to join the classes have to fill up a form and start the classes. In the next phase, around 100 schools would be proposed for this initiative.

V P Singh Badnore, Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator,inaugurated the event at Tagore Theatre on March 10.

Dr Rajiv Kapila, National Ayush Mission nodal officer, told Chandigarh Newsline that the number of registration in these camps varies from 5-20. “In coming days, once awareness would be done, it will further pick up,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now