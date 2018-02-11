Yesterday once more as three batches return to PEC

(From right) Harbans Singh, B S Grewal, Gurlal Singh Tandon and Brig. Gobinder Singh (retd) at the Global Alumni Meet 2018 of Punjab Engineering College on Saturday. Kamleshwar Singh (From right) Harbans Singh, B S Grewal, Gurlal Singh Tandon and Brig. Gobinder Singh (retd) at the Global Alumni Meet 2018 of Punjab Engineering College on Saturday. Kamleshwar Singh

A GLOBAL alumni meet was held at the Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Saturday in which three batches – 1968, 1983 and 1993 – were felicitated. The event was organised by the Punjab Engineering College Old Students Associations (PECOSA). Dr Vijay Vasandani, Chief Technical Officer at GoProcure Incorporated, was the chief guest. The event kicked off with an address by Vasandani in which he talked about what engineers can do in today’s society.

“We are honouring three batches today. Those who have completed 25, 35 and 50 years of passing out from the college. We had sent special invitations to them. All these people got themselves registered online. Whoever had registered online and paid online, everyone’s ID was created along with some goodies and coupons for food,” said Siddharth Mittal, Head of Students Alumni Relations Cell (SARC).

The felicitations were done batchwise, two hours allotted to each batch. The batches had made a video of their own in which they talked about their past and their respective journeys from the time they left college.

Alumni from the batches of 1943 and 1947 were also felicitated. Gurlal Singh Tandon, alumnus of the 1947 batch, told Chandigarh Newsline,”There is a drastic difference between my time and today. Students have so many universities today. In my time, we had just three branches: civil, mechanical and electrical. Now, they have agricultural, electronics, communications and much more.”

While interacting with the young engineering students, Tandon, an alumnus of PEC, Lahore, said, “1947 as you know was a historic year. Because of the situation at that time, our results were delayed by a couple of months.” “The purpose of organising such an event is for the old generation to interact with the new generation. The alumni come together to share their memories and visit the university and the hostels where they lived once and meeting the friends they distanced from after passing out,” said Mittal.

“PEC organises this event every year. This time, the batches felicitated were 1968, 1983 & 1993. Next year it will be 1969, 1984 and1994. This time, we had over 700 registrations, an all-time high. Last year, it was around 400. But it’s been a very good gathering today,” said SARC volunteer Aakriti Aneja. “No marketing was done. The sponsors are actually the alumni, who have attained high positions in their companies. All the money that has been invested in the event is either from alumni sponsorship or generated from the registration fees which is Rs 1,000 for individuals and Rs 1,500 for couples,” added Aneja.

The alumni talked about their feelings about the college and how they felt after meeting their friends after such a long time.

Mahinder Rathore, an alumnus of the 1983 electricak ebgibeering batch, who now works as an IT consultant in the US, said, “The journey has been good. I think it goes back to the roots. Social networking and the connections were really the key. What PEC gave us is the confidence and skills to go out and make things happen.”

It was all smiles with long-lost friends meeting again. “There were some batchmates who I met after 35 years. One of them was my roommate. It was heartwarming. It didn’t take us long to connect,” said Rathore.

“Two things happen. One is catch up, where we catch up on the events that took place in each other’s lives since we departed, what has really happened in all the years that have passed. When that is done, you are back to square one and all those good memories come back, the experiences and good things and bad things,” said Bobby Sharma, another alumnus.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App