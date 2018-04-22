Years before Hoshiarpur woman, Faridkot family of four too went to Pakistan in 2015, never came back

The room where Sunil Singh stayed in village Sandhawala of Faridkot. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) The room where Sunil Singh stayed in village Sandhawala of Faridkot. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

While a Hoshiarpur woman embracing Islam and marrying a Pakistani man while in the country on Baisakhi pilgrimage has created a stir, another case of a family of four from Faridkot district, which went to Pakistan as part of Baisakhi jatha in April 2015 but never returned, is still lying unresolved.

Before the family left for Pakistan, their papers showed them as residents of village Sadhanwala in Faridkot district, which were later found to be fake in police investigation. After the police failed to find any of their mentioned contacts in India, they lodged an FIR against them on May 13, 2015. However, since then, there has been no headway.

As per the family’s papers, including Aadhaar cards, the names of four members were Sunil Singh (38), his wife Sunita Kaur (27), daughter Huma Kaur (9) and son Umer Singh (10). Recalling about the family, Chamkaur Singh Nambardar of Sadhanwala village said, “The family came to the village in 2007 or 2008. They said they were Bawriya Sikhs. Sunil said he was son of one Gyan Singh who had left our village years back and gone to Rajasthan. He said he had come back from Rajasthan in search of work. For a few days, he lived in the house of one Nanak Singh and later shifted in one of the rooms of a dharmshala of Bawriya Sikh community.” Both Chamkaur and Nanak said Sunil hardly communicated with the villagers, but worked hard while his wife worked as a domestic help in the village.

Iqbal Singh, SHO Faridkot Sadar, confirmed the details. “During the investigation, we could not find any of his contacts anywhere. When he first came to village, he got job cards made under MNREGA for himself and his wife and got his children admitted in Government Primary School in Chughawala village. Later, with the help of their job cards, he got Aadhaar cards made for all his family members and even the blue card for subsidised ration as he was a poor farm labourer.”

“After procuring Aadhaar cards, he applied for a passport and went to Pakistan along with Baisakhi jatha,” the SHO said. Harjeet Singh, husband of village sarpanch Ramandeep, said, “Sunil and his family were part of 170-member Baisakhi jatha which went to Pakistan on April 11, 2015. All, minus Sunil and his family, came back on April 20, 2015. From time to time, police come to the village seek details about him, but there is no clue.”

The family went missing from near Baba Bohr Singh Toota Walaian near Panja Sahib Sarovar in Pakistan.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App