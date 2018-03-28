Year after appointment, CWG gold medallist removed as Punjab DSP

The Punjab government has removed CWG and Asian Games gold medallist Mandeep Kaur from the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police for “not fulfilling educational qualification” required for the post. She was a DSP for 15 months. Based on her current educational qualifications, 10+2, the Punjab government has contemplated offering her the job of a constable.

The Indian Express has learnt that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh cleared the file for her removal from the post of DSP last month. However, after her removal, Kaur wrote to CM seeking reinstatement as DSP. Pointing out her achievements in sports, Mandeep wrote that for 14 years, she had won several medals, including three Asian Games golds, and brought laurels to Punjab and the country. She attached a list of her 34 international achievements from 2005 onwards.

“But, the result of winning these many medals and dedicating my entire life to sports is that I am being devoid of my legitimate right by removing me from job and making me unemployed,” she wrote to the CM.

She requested to the CM that she be retained as DSP and be allowed to do graduation and be regularised after she completes graduation.

A resident of Cheema Khurd village in Tarn Taran district, Kaur was among nine eminent sportspersons appointed direct DSP under sports quota in December 2016 by SAD-BJP government.

She joined on probation as DSP in the 9th Battalion of PAP at Amritsar. The office of commandant of that battalion was directed to verify her educational certificate. A special messenger sent to verify her graduation certificate from Eastern Institute for Integral Learning in Management EIILM in Sikkim noted that the certificate could not be verified as the institute was non-existent since 2015.

The office of the 9th battalion commandant then approached Sikkim University for verification, but Sikkim University said Mandeep Kaur “was not a student of that university and as such, they are unable to verify the authenticity of her academic details”.

Mandeep Kaur, in her letter to Amarinder after order for her removal was issued in the first week of this month stated that before joining as DSP, she worked as “senior HR executive with ONGC” and she had to resign to join as DSP in Punjab police. Despite repeated attempts, Mandeep was not available for comments.

Mandeep Kaur also approached Punjab Director General of Police and said that she had done her graduation from (EIILM) Sikkim as a regular student and that she submitted the certificate at the time of her joining.

She stated that she was not aware whether the “university was recognised or not”. She said if her degree was not accepted by University Grants Commission, she may be allowed to improve education from some Punjab state university or in alternative she may be given relaxation in educational qualifications.

In September 2017, office of Punjab DGP sought relaxation in educational qualification from Punjab Home Department citing her “outstanding performance in sports”.

In December 2017, DGP allowed Kaur to do graduation, with riders that she be given leave on the days of examination, she would appear as private student and that the university from where she will do graduation should be UGC recognised. Subsequently, however, the Home Department decided to remove her as DSP.

A government functionary said that as per rules, no relaxation can be given for age and educational qualification. The functionary added that Kaur’s services as DSP had been “dispensed with”, but pointed out that she could be considered for the post of DSP under the new policy being made to recruit sportspersons.

